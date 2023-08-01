84°
Former LSU basketball coach John Brady to join BRCC coaching staff
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Community College basketball program announced John Brady will be joining the staff as a special assistant to the head coach.
Brady coached at LSU for 11 seasons and led the Tigers to the NCAA Final Four in 2006. Lately, Brady has been announcing LSU basketball games at the PMAC with Chris Blair.
“Having someone with Coach Brady’s pedigree join our basketball program is a game changer, and will undoubtedly lift our program, and the college to new heights,” BRCC Athletics Director Brock Kantrow said in a statement.
