Former LSU All-American, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White cut by Bills

45 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2024 Mar 6, 2024 March 06, 2024 3:45 PM March 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Buffalo Bills released Tre'Davious White, a former first-team All-Pro NFL cornerback and consensus All-American at LSU, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection for Buffalo, was selected 27th overall in the first round by the Bills in 2017. He was the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2019 with six interceptions and also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

White tore his ACL in 2021 and tore his Achilles this past season. The move saves Buffalo $10.2 million in salary cap space.

