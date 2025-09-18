Former Lafayette assistant district attorney convicted on 6 bribery-related counts

LAFAYETTE — A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former Lafayette Parish assistant district attorney on bribery-related charges.

Gary Haynes was named in a six-count indictment accusing him of directing pre-trial diversion defendants to specific programs in exchange for kickbacks from program owners. He was found guilty of all six counts.

After an investigation dubbed "Operation Cajun Hustle," prosecutors accused Haynes of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, two counts of using a cell phone in aid of bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors said Haynes and another person benefited after defendants were directed into specific online classes or therapy sessions., regardless of whether the alleged offenders qualified.

Haynes' lawyer said their client was a pawn who was a victim of others seeking preferential treatment from prosecutors in another case.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 17.

Jurors deliberated about 2.5 hours before returning to the courtroom with their verdict.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Haynes conspired with Dusty Guidry and Leonard Franques to solicit bribes and kickbacks while working at the local prosecutor's office. The government said Haynes approved defendants to participate in the program and then directed them to take classes from Franques’s companies, in return for kickbacks.

Franques pleaded guilty in 2024 to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Guidry pleaded guilty in 2023 to two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Guidry and Franques are scheduled for sentencing Oct. 1.

Haynes faces a sentence of 65 years in prison, though under federal sentencing guidelines will likely receive a lesser sentence. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.