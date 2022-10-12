Former Episcopal High student files lawsuit against former teacher, claims grooming and sexual assault

BATON ROUGE - A former Episcopal High School student is filing suit against a former teacher, alleging grooming, sexual assault and withholding grades after uncomfortable encounters.

According to the lawsuit, filed under the name Z Doe, teacher Vincent Hoang began grooming Doe during the 2020-2021 school year. The lawsuit says Hoang told Doe that she was a beautiful black woman and someone he would want to have a sexual relationship with.

At the time, Doe was a junior.

Doe alleges when she turned 18, Hoang "intensified his efforts to sexually harass and secure a sexual relationship." Doe also said after she turned 18, Hoang began touching her without consent during school time.

According to the suit, Hoang paid Doe to babysit his 2-year-old child during Oct. 2021. Allegedly, the child's mother told Doe that the baby was conceived when she was Hoang's student at Episcopal High School. The mother said Hoang was married at the time, but they had an open relationship.

Doe said when she was finished babysitting, Hoang attempted to keep her at his apartment to have some "alone time" while the child's mother and his wife were gone.

The lawsuit says in early 2022, Hoang texted Doe, threatening to drop her grade from an A because she had told other people about the babysitting incident.

After a friend of Doe's saw text massages between the two, she notified the administration at Episcopal. Hoang was fired March 17, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, Doe was bullied because of Hoang's firing and decided to drop out of Episcopal during her senior year.

Doe alleges that other teachers and administers knew about the ongoing abuse, but did nothing to stop it. She is suing for damages from extreme emotional distress and mental anguish, assault and battery, loss of educational opportunities, loss of scholarship opportunities, past and future medical/psychological expenses, humiliation, harassment, embarrassment and retaliation.