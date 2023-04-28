Former chef sues LSU sorority, claims food coordinator wanted a 'White chef'

Photo via The Advocate

A ranking food worker announced she would rather have a White chef during a large gathering at an LSU sorority house in 2021, according to a discrimination lawsuit recently filed in federal court.

Bernardine Williams, a Black chef working in the sorority house at the time, alleges her ex-manager, Suzette Says, facilitated a hostile work environment after she complained to her higher-ups about the Baton Rouge woman.

The retaliatory actions led to Williams being demoted, she contends in her lawsuit, which was filed April 12 in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana. Says is the only person named individually as a defendant in the civil claim. Williams is also seeking damages from Delta Zeta Sigma’s national chapter as well as the housing corporation for the sorority’s Baton Rouge chapter.

Williams began working for College Fresh, a food service company that deploys professional cooks to fraternity and sorority houses on college campuses across the nation. Eleven days after she was hired in August 2020, Williams was assigned to be a house chef at the Delta Zeta Sigma chapter’s sorority house on LSU’s campus at 4060 W. Lakeshore Drive.

When reached for comment Wednesday, Williams' attorney Jim Holt declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Scott Huffstetler, a Baton Rouge attorney representing the local chapter and its sorority house, denied allegations the plaintiff made against Delta Zeta in the lawsuit.

"The organization intends to defend against Ms. Williams’ claims in the normal course of litigation and believes that once this matter is fully tried, whether through motions or at trial, the facts will show that Ms. Williams’ claims are unfounded," he said in a statement to The Advocate. "The organization would never discriminate against anyone based on any protected characteristics, including race or color. This is demonstrated by the organization’s anti-discrimination and diversity and inclusion initiatives and policies."

Williams was a certified dietician with 26 years in the food service industry, including 15 years as an executive chef.

She said she got rave reviews through her first year. Williams’ issues began in October 2021, when Says entered the fray as the sorority house’s new food coordinator in charge of deciding meal plans Williams made for the sorority sisters.

She set the tone at their initial meeting, questioning Williams’ cooking skills and qualifications, the suit indicated. At the meeting, Says told the chef she didn’t like some of her recipes. When Williams asked what meals Says preferred instead, she said she had more important things to focus on like planning her son’s wedding, the plaintiff alleged.

The relationship between the two women soured more over the ensuing weeks. Williams said Says refused to acknowledge her or refer to her by her name.

Then at a chapter meeting in November 2021, Says quipped in front of hundreds of sorority members, “I would prefer if we had a White chef,” the lawsuit says.

That prompted Williams to report Says to Delta Zeta’s president, Michelle Sorrells, but no disciplinary action was taken against the defendant, according to Williams’ complaint.

After Says found out the chef lodged a grievance against her, she retaliated by drastically increasing Williams’ workload. She later called College Fresh, the company through which Williams was hired, and said she didn’t want her at the sorority house anymore because “working with Williams is like walking on egeggshells

College Fresh responded by transferring Williams out of the Delta Zeta house. The company also demoted her from her position as house chef in December 2021, the lawsuit claims. College Fresh is also listed as a defendant.

“(The) defendants created and maintained a hostile work environment on the basis of race…by not stopping Says’ racially discriminatory harassment of Williams, removing Williams as head chef at Sigma Chapter of Delta Zeta House Corporation, and thereafter reassigning and demoting Williams to the position of round chef at a lower salary and amount of hours worked,” Holt, the plaintiff attorney, alleges in the lawsuit.

Says could not be reached for comment. An attorney for the sorority did not immediately respond to requests for a comment Wednesday.