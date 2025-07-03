Former BREC Aquatics Director says internal missteps stalled Liberty Lagoon's launch

BATON ROUGE - Liberty Lagoon is now open after more than a month-long wait and lots of questions.

BREC says the delay was due to a shortage of lifeguards and necessary maintenance. But former Aquatics Director Daniel Burg says the issues stemmed from months of delays.

BREC opened lifeguard applications for Liberty Lagoon back in December.

Burg said before his resignation in April, he had around 50 applications sitting on his desk.

“I couldn't train anybody or teach any classes,” Burg said.

Burg was the only certified trainer, but while suspended during a pending lawsuit, his request to renew his certification in Texas was denied.

"I've done it twice before with BREC so they were aware of the procedures and what needed to happen for me to go to the training," Burg said.

BREC needs 26 lifeguards per shift and around 70 total lifeguards working throughout each summer. Training usually starts in January, but BREC didn't bring in SELA Aquatics to help until May.

"They flew in different instructors throughout the nation to help assist getting lifeguards trained, in the timeliness and effectiveness it was very beneficial but it was at a very great cost," Burg said.

BREC also cited maintenance delays, but Burg says he submitted work orders last fall — they weren't addressed until spring.

"It's concerning especially with public dollars and public information that these things are not being pursued, these things are not being met and standards are not being held," Burg said.

BREC's Assistant Director and Director of Recreation are both currently overseeing the facility. The Aquatics Director position remains vacant.