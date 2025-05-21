Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden lies in state at City Hall before Thursday funeral

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden lay in state in City Hall ahead of funeral services set for Thursday.

Kip Holden died at 72 years old on Wednesday. Since his passing, there has been an outpour of condolences and well-wishes from officials and leaders from around the state.

A celebration of life for Holden was held Wednesday at 4 p.m. and emceed by Johnny Anderson, the director of faith-based and community outreach for Rep. Cleo Fields.

Baton Rouge politicians and community members including current Mayor-President Sid Edwards and former President of the Louisiana Senate John A. Alario Jr. went to Baton Rouge City Hall to reflect on Holden's life and legacy.

His funeral is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Greater King David Baptist Church on Blount Road in Baton Rouge. Before the funeral, a visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

On Wednesday, May 21, Holden will lie in state at Baton Rouge City Hall. Mayor-President Sid Edwards will welcome former Mayor Holden's body to City Hall along with other dignitaries at 4 p.m. Following a brief ceremony inside the lobby, City Hall will be open to the public to pay respects until 8 p.m..