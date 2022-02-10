70°
Former assistant principal gets life sentence for killing teacher pregnant with his child

Thursday, February 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A former East Baton Rouge school administrator was sentenced to life in prison for killing a teacher who was pregnant with his child back in 2016.

Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton confirmed details of Robert Marks' sentencing Thursday morning. 

Marks, formerly the assistant principal at Brookstown Middle Magnet, was convicted in December 2021 of killing Lyntell Washington. Investigators said Marks, who was married at the time, had an affair with Washington and killed her while she was several months pregnant with his child. 

Marks charges included kidnapping, second-degree murder, and first-degree feticide.

