36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'For the Love of the Mansion' event showcases the stories of Louisiana

2 hours 57 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 February 01, 2026 4:32 PM February 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - People gathered at the Old Governor's Mansion on Sunday to learn and listen during the "For the Love of the Mansion" event. 

The free educational event showcased a ballroom dancing class, an afternoon cello recital and an exclusive look into the museum's archives. 

"We always encourage people to be tourists in their own city and come visit us. We always have something new going on," Executive Director Dr. Sinellaaghasi said.

Trending News

The Old Governor's Mansion is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days