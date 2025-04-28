'For parents it's so overwhelming': Lawmakers pushing for online safety for children

BATON ROUGE - Some lawmakers are concerned about children's safety online, especially when strangers have easy access to unmonitored children.

In an ever-changing world of technology, State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Jefferson Parish, said she wants to find new ways to make sure kids are safe.

Online, predators can be anonymous, and that can have dangerous consequences.

"Sometimes predators lie and pretend like they are also teenagers," Schlegel said. "For parents it's so overwhelming."

Earlier this year, 19-year-old Joseph Randall from Baton Rouge was arrested and accused of having inappropriate conversations with minors using the game Roblox and the messaging app Discord.

Schlegel said she wants to add a barrier between predators and children, requiring companies notify a child's guardian when the child connects with someone online, sends sexually explicit material, or spends money within the games.

These are just a few ways predators interact with vulnerable children, Schlegel said, explaining that some predators offer to trade virtual currency for explicit material.

Schlegel's measure, if passed, will ensure parents are alerted within moments if the child is exposed to explicit material through an online game. It would go into effect next March.