Football returns but LSU is, for the most part, eerily quiet

2 hours 42 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 September 26, 2020 1:23 PM September 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - It's game day!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a little taste of "normal" returns Saturday: College football and LSU game day.  Although, the first home game of the season is far from normal.

Tiger Stadium will only be at 25% capacity.  There is no tailgating.

Masks are required on campus.

VIRTUAL: Click here to watch the LSU band march down Victory Hill.  This tradition is being missed this year, but the video is made up of a march into the stadium from the record 2019 season. 

See the strange scenes below.

