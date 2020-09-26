Latest Weather Blog
Football returns but LSU is, for the most part, eerily quiet
BATON ROUGE - It's game day!
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a little taste of "normal" returns Saturday: College football and LSU game day. Although, the first home game of the season is far from normal.
Tiger Stadium will only be at 25% capacity. There is no tailgating.
Masks are required on campus.
VIRTUAL: Click here to watch the LSU band march down Victory Hill. This tradition is being missed this year, but the video is made up of a march into the stadium from the record 2019 season.
See the strange scenes below.
Glad to be back ?? Less than 90 minutes until kickoff between #LSU and Mississippi State @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IHWGOI30Cd— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020
A very light crowd here for the Tiger Walk, but it’s Gameday #LSU pic.twitter.com/vGrlzP9ezt— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 26, 2020
Game Day at #LSU in 2020. pic.twitter.com/IhJ2OodSnh— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 26, 2020
QB1 @MylesBrennan takes the field ahead of his first start #LSU pic.twitter.com/YIYBJG8BBN— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020
Myles Brennan gets announced as the starter in Tiger Stadium and for the first time today we get some crowd noise. #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IIzoAxxquZ— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020
The 2019 National Championship Flag has been raised.— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020
Real taste of what the crowd noise will sound like. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/g8xJcWQF1A
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Zoo to begin first phase of $30M renovations; includes new...
-
Zachary football starts season by honoring Remy Hidalgo at scrimmage
-
LSU fans preserve tailgating traditions from home as season begins
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating