Food trailer found after theft in Erwinville
UPDATE: The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office located the trailer Friday.
ERWINVILLE - Deputies with West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a theft of a food trailer that took place between August 5 and August 6.
The trailer is a yellow 2002 model, and was stolen along U.S. 190 near Poydras Bayou Road.
Anyone with information that can assist detectives, please give them a call at 225-382-5200.
