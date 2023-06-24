78°
Flynn arrives at courthouse for sentencing

4 years 6 months 5 days ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 December 18, 2018 10:04 AM December 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington ahead of his sentencing hearing.

Flynn is to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for lying to the FBI about contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States. He'll be the first White House official punished in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors are not seeking any prison time for Flynn, citing extensive cooperation that has included 19 meetings with investigators.

The sentencing decision will be up to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

