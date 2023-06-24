78°
Flynn arrives at courthouse for sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington ahead of his sentencing hearing.
Flynn is to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for lying to the FBI about contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States. He'll be the first White House official punished in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Prosecutors are not seeking any prison time for Flynn, citing extensive cooperation that has included 19 meetings with investigators.
The sentencing decision will be up to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.
