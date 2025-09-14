Fluker residents struggle with roadblocks amid evacuation

FLUKER — A one-mile evacuation zone surrounding Smitty’s Supply remains in effect, leaving residents frustrated as road closures and checkpoints make it difficult for some to get in or out of their neighborhoods.

The evacuation area extends well beyond the fire site, reaching into nearby communities including Fluker and Amite City.

Some families who stayed behind say they are now trapped, unable to access essentials because state troopers are stationed to detour traffic at both ends of the evacuation border.

“We weren't prepared for, like hurricanes, you know, we can get water, gas and stuff, and people have nowhere to go. We can go out, but we can’t get there in time,” Skylard McCallister said.

The Amite Community Center is currently serving as a shelter for those who evacuated, but for some, leaving wasn’t a practical option. McCallister said he couldn’t evacuate because of his animals.

“I have a lot of animals. I have over, like, 20 to 40 animals. I can't load them all up in the truck, you know. So I didn't know what to do. It was unexpected,” he said.

Residents say they are trying to understand the emergency response, but many are left feeling frustrated and unsure.

“They can only do so much of what they can do. You know, they are doing a job. We are trying to take care of our families. Just, I don't know, I don't know how to feel about it,” McCallister said.

Only those with IDs verifying they live beyond the checkpoints were allowed to pass through, leaving some family members unable to access loved ones.

“They wouldn't let their family members go like they tried to evacuate. They wouldn't let them in and go get them. They were just stuck,” he said.

McCallister said the biggest issue has been a lack of communication from officials.

“Ain't nobody warning us about nothing, letting us know what's going on,” he added.

Tangipahoa Parish and state officials say the evacuation is expected to remain in place until at least Sunday, if not longer, as crews continue to monitor the fire and its aftermath. In the meantime, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said their non-emergency line is open to assist evacuated residents with pet retrieval, medication retrieval and vehicle retrieval.

Anyone needing assistance with these is urged to call 985-345-6150 to coordinate with a deputy.