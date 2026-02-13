Flu wave hits Louisiana, driving up emergency room visits and school absences

BATON ROUGE - Flu cases are climbing across Louisiana, and health officials say the state is in the height of the season. Hospitals are seeing more patients, schools are feeling the impact, and doctors say many cases could still be prevented.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, nearly one in seven emergency room visits statewide now involves influenza, with children making up a large share of those cases.

“It can be very normal around this time of year to have more flu cases,” Dr. Amber Robins, a family physician at Baton Rouge General, said. “The numbers have been going up the last couple of weeks for us.”

The increase has even forced some schools to close.

Earlier this week, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Baton Rouge canceled classes after more than 40 percent of students and staff reported being sick or caring for someone who was ill.

Doctors say the timing is not unusual. Robins said flu cases often spike when students return to school after holiday breaks.

“Anytime the flu is going around and you’re having a lot of people in one location, because it’s a respiratory virus, it can easily spread,” Robins said.

State data shows hospitals felt the impact late last year. Flu hospitalizations peaked during the week of December 27 with nearly 600 patients. By the end of January, that number dropped, but doctors say the virus remains widespread.

“The flu feels like you’re being run over by a train. It really can knock you out,” Robins said.

So far this season, health officials have confirmed 40 flu-related deaths in Louisiana. Nationwide, 60 children have died from influenza-related complications, including one child in Louisiana.

Despite the risks, vaccination rates remain low.

Only about one-third of adults in the state received a flu shot last year, ranking Louisiana 46th in the nation. Doctors say vaccine hesitancy continues to play a major role.

“There’s a lot of hesitancy on whether vaccines are the right move to take,” Robins said.

She encourages anyone with concerns to speak directly with their doctor and not wait until they become seriously ill.

Health experts also stress that everyday hygiene can help slow the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.