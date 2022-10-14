60°
Florida Boulevard closure announced for Saturday; DOTD offers detours
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the intersection of Florida Boulevard where it crosses O'Neal Lane and Central Thruway will be closed on Saturday.
The closure will start at around 4:30 a.m. to allow crews to address the "rough spots" on Florida Boulevard.
The DOTD said the roadway is expected to open Saturday evening, but did not provide a time.
The DOTD gave possible detours for drivers to use while the intersection is closed:
- For motorists on Florida Blvd. eastbound, traffic will turn south onto O’Neal Ln. From there, motorists can either turn onto Old Hammond Hwy. westbound to reconnect with Florida Blvd., or they can continue south to connect with I-12 eastbound.
- For motorists on Florida Blvd. westbound, traffic will turn north onto Central Thwy. Motorists can proceed to Greenwell Spring Rd. (LA 37) westbound, where there are several options to return to Florida Blvd.
- For motorists on O’Neal Ln. northbound, traffic will be forced to turn either eastbound or westbound onto Old Hammond Hwy. Motorists on Old Hammond Hwy. eastbound can turn north on S. Stevendale Rd., west on Florida Blvd., and then north on Central Thwy.
- For motorists on Central Thwy. southbound, traffic will turn west on Florida Blvd. Motorists may then use S. Flannery Rd. southbound or Sherwood Forest Blvd. southbound to connect with Old Hammond Hwy.
