Fleur de Lis Pizza announces closure after 76 years of business

BATON ROUGE - Fleur de Lis Pizza announced Saturday that their doors will close until further notice after 76 years of business.

In a social media post Saturday night, owners cited a shortage of staff as the reason for the pizza place's closure. No plans for reopening have been announced.

Fleur de Lis has been serving pizzas in the capital area since its opening in 1946.