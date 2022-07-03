77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fleur de Lis Pizza announces closure after 76 years of business

4 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, July 02 2022 Jul 2, 2022 July 02, 2022 9:37 PM July 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Fleur de Lis Pizza announced Saturday that their doors will close until further notice after 76 years of business.

In a social media post Saturday night, owners cited a shortage of staff as the reason for the pizza place's closure. No plans for reopening have been announced.

Trending News

Fleur de Lis has been serving pizzas in the capital area since its opening in 1946.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days