Flash flooding in Lafayette prompts road, school closures

Wednesday, November 13 2024
Source: KATC
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAFAYETTE - Schools and several roads in Lafayette are closed Wednesday due to flash flooding in the area. 

All schools under the Lafayette Parish School System are closed Wednesday, KATC reports. 

Roads in Lafayette and in Scott are closed due to the rising water. 

"An isolated cell produced 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short amount of time earlier in the morning, which has lead to multiple reports of flooded roadways," KATC meteorologist Daniel Phillips reported. 

The rain is expected to be over by lunchtime, allowing time for the roads to drain for the rest of the day.

