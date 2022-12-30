61°
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday

1 hour 33 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, December 30 2022 Dec 30, 2022 December 30, 2022 10:29 AM December 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Flooding off LA 73

BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area are seeing street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m.

Send weather photos to weather@wbrz.com. Keep up with future weather alerts below.

