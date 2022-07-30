81°
Latest Weather Blog
Flames consumed shed outside Livingston Parish home overnight
SPRINGFIELD - A shed outside a Livingston Parish home was destroyed after a fire overnight.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the blaze happened around 2:54 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Blahut Road in Springfield.
The homeowner was reportedly woken up by a neighbor when they noticed the shop was on fire. Firefighters from Albany and Springfield were able to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported following the fire.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, but fire officials believe the blaze was not intentional.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Stuff the Bus with Chick-fil-A; Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July
-
Port Allen community gains closure through tribute, memorial to family killed in...
-
Louisiana Pet Food Bank overwhelmed with applications; asking for donations
-
Overdose calls, deaths on track to break another record in East Baton...
-
Months after stray bullet killed sleeping 3-year-old, family still looking for answers
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West