Flames consumed shed outside Livingston Parish home overnight

SPRINGFIELD - A shed outside a Livingston Parish home was destroyed after a fire overnight.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the blaze happened around 2:54 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Blahut Road in Springfield.

The homeowner was reportedly woken up by a neighbor when they noticed the shop was on fire. Firefighters from Albany and Springfield were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported following the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, but fire officials believe the blaze was not intentional.