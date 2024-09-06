Five people arrested for solicitation of a minor in multi-parish investigation

Newton, Hilbun, Langley, Smith, Simmons

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced a multi-parish investigation culminated in the arrests of five people for sex crimes against minors.

Deputies said warrants were acquired for five people: Devin Lee Newton, 34, of Denham Springs, Christopher Hilbun, 35, of Denham Springs, Zachary Langley, 25, of Bossier, Charlie Smith, 53, of Bush, and Joshua Simmons, 35, of Bush.

All five were taken into custody and booked for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Langley, specifically, also faces a charge of attempted production of pornography involving juveniles.

The LPSO thanked the Bossier Parish, Bienville Parish, Lincoln Parish, and Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Offices for their cooperation in the investigation.