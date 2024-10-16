Five men accused of soliciting minors arrested by AG's office, Livingston, Tangipahoa deputies

LIVINGSTON — Five men — including two from Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes — accused of "preying on naïve and innocent juvenile" social media users were arrested, deputies said Wednesday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with the Attorney General's Office, deputies in Tangipahoa Parish and deputies in Crawford County, Wisconsin, to arrest the five men on indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor charges.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Emmanuel Rivas from Denham Springs, 31-year-old Lee Lepke from Wisconsin, 41-year-old Jason Shaw from Walker, 37-year-old Paul Briley Venable from Lafayette and 27-year-old Brandon Buhler from Hammond were all arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles.

Lepke, Rivas, Shaw and Venable are also being charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Shaw also faces charges for bringing drugs near a school and a minor.

The men used social media platforms and gaming servers to take advantage of the juveniles, Sheriff Jason Ard said.