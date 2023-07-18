Firetruck involved in wreck along Choctaw Drive at North 38th Street

BATON ROUGE - A firetruck was involved in a two-vehicle wreck along Choctaw Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened shortly before 3:30 near the corner of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street. Authorities said no firefighters are injured but passengers of the other car are being treated.

No information about the severity of injuries or the circumstances of the crash have been released.