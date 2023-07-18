96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firetruck involved in wreck along Choctaw Drive at North 38th Street

1 hour 36 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, July 18 2023 Jul 18, 2023 July 18, 2023 3:28 PM July 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A firetruck was involved in a two-vehicle wreck along Choctaw Drive on Tuesday afternoon. 

The wreck happened shortly before 3:30 near the corner of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street. Authorities said no firefighters are injured but passengers of the other car are being treated. 

No information about the severity of injuries or the circumstances of the crash have been released. 

