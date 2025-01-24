35°
Firefighters working structure fire on General Jackson Avenue

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are working a structure fire on General Jackson Avenue near the corner of Pascagoula Drive, according to the St. George Fire Department.

No other information is available at this time. SGFD advises people to avoid the area.

