Firefighters save dog while putting out house fire along Newman Nickens Road in Galvez

51 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 11:29 AM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GALVEZ — Firefighters put out a house fire along Newman Nickens Road in Galvez on Thursday morning. 

The fire, which Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department officials say was contained to a sofa in the living room, resulted in no injuries. 

According to fire officials, a dog was rescued from the smoke-filled home and was given oxygen on scene. The dog was taken to the vet by deputies and was recovering well. 

