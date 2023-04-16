62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters save baby ducks that fell into storm drain at Ascension Parish golf course

36 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, April 16 2023 Apr 16, 2023 April 16, 2023 7:36 PM April 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Multiple fire crews were out on the links Sunday to save a group of baby ducks that fell into a storm drain. 

Three fire departments rushed out to the Pelican Point Golf Course in Gonzales around 4:30 p.m. to fish seven little ducks out of the drain. 

Trending News

As a volunteer pulled out the last duck, the mama duck lined up all of her babies and the group wondered off of the course. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days