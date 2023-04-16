Firefighters save baby ducks that fell into storm drain at Ascension Parish golf course

GONZALES - Multiple fire crews were out on the links Sunday to save a group of baby ducks that fell into a storm drain.

Three fire departments rushed out to the Pelican Point Golf Course in Gonzales around 4:30 p.m. to fish seven little ducks out of the drain.

As a volunteer pulled out the last duck, the mama duck lined up all of her babies and the group wondered off of the course.