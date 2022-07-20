Firefighters respond to flames at LSU apartment building

BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to an apartment building that was being renovated on LSU's campus after a fire broke out late Wednesday morning.

The flames were reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Nicholson Gateway apartments along Nicholson Drive. As of around noon, the fire was under control but firefighters remained on the scene.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, but it appeared no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators said the flames originated in the kitchen area, but they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.