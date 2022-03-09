58°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters rescue person trapped in elevator at LSU
BATON ROUGE - First responders had to climb down an elevator shaft on LSU's campus to remove a person who was trapped after the lift became stuck.
Photos shared by the Baton Rouge Fire Department showed crews parked outside the Life Sciences building in the middle of campus. The department said the elevator apparently broke around 8 a.m. and was stuck between the second and third floors.
Firefighters got the person out unharmed after about 15 minutes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New video shows moments leading up to Walmart brawl
-
Customers expected to pay higher grocery bills due to gas price increase
-
La. oil producers warn that increasing domestic production won't be an instant...
-
Finding a foothold: Consuela Marshall
-
Store club members save money at the pump amid historically high prices
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year