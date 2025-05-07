79°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters rescue four kittens trapped in engine
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters rescued four tiny kittens that were stuck in an engine.
Feline rescue Cat Haven said that a woman drove into the parking lot Tuesday right before they were closing for the evening. They said she was frantic, telling rescuers she heard tiny meows coming from underneath the hood of her vehicle.
Multiple firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department came to the rescue and removed four little kittens that were trapped.
Trending News
"All kittens are doing well thanks to the diligent firefighters who came to our rescue," Cat Haven said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disney to build its 7th theme park, this one in the United...
-
India fires missiles on Pakistan. Islamabad calls it an act of war...
-
Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected...
-
Turkish Tufts University student detained by ICE in Louisiana can be sent...
-
Woman arrested for alleged connection to Amite shooting that left one teen...