Firefighters rescue five puppies trapped underneath home

MORGAN CITY - Five puppies were rescued from underneath a Morgan City home on Monday.

The Morgan City Fire Department said the little litter was trapped underneath a home along Barrow Street.

"We would like to extend our congratulations and gratitude to Capt. Jeff MacDougall, Capt. Kyle Price, and Oper. Justin Rogers. WELL DONE!!!," the fire department said.