53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters investigating two vacant house fires over the weekend

5 hours 31 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2025 Feb 23, 2025 February 23, 2025 11:42 AM February 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are looking into two vacant house fires that happened over the weekend, Baton Rouge Fire officials said. 

The first fire happened in a vacant home on Annette Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday and was controlled within 30 minutes. The homeowner said she's had trouble securing the structure and keeping people out. 

Sunday morning around 9:30, a vacant home on Avenue G caught on fire. Investigators said the flames were contained in a bedroom and noted that no one was living in the house but there were signs that someone had been inside. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2050. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days