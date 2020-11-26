65°
Firefighters demonstrate dangers of deep-frying a turkey for a Thanksgiving feast

Thursday, November 26 2020
Source: Fire Rescue 1
By: Dana DiPiazza

KNOX COUNTY, TN - Firefighters warn of the dangers that come with preparing for a Thanksgiving feast with the do's and don'ts of deep-frying a turkey.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs teamed up with the county's fire prevention bureau to explain the safe preparation process in a video posted to social media. The tweet pointed out that Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Officials recommend placing the fryer on a steady surface away from children, pets, and structures, monitoring the oil's temperature using a thermometer, and properly thawing the turkey before placing it into the fryer.

