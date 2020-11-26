Firefighters demonstrate dangers of deep-frying a turkey for a Thanksgiving feast

KNOX COUNTY, TN - Firefighters warn of the dangers that come with preparing for a Thanksgiving feast with the do's and don'ts of deep-frying a turkey.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs teamed up with the county's fire prevention bureau to explain the safe preparation process in a video posted to social media. The tweet pointed out that Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. So, with the big feast only a few days away, Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN has teamed up with the Knox County Fire Prevention Bureau to demonstrate turkey fryer safety. pic.twitter.com/UM949UwLG9 — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) November 23, 2020

Officials recommend placing the fryer on a steady surface away from children, pets, and structures, monitoring the oil's temperature using a thermometer, and properly thawing the turkey before placing it into the fryer.