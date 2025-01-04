57°
Firefighters contain house fire at home near Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a house fire at a home near Florida Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Fire officials said their units arrived at the Leighton Drive fire at 1:49 p.m. and had the fire under control by 2:03 p.m.
Officials said flames were visible from the front bedroom of the house. Though firefighters contained the fire to the bedroom, the rest of the home sustained significant smoke and water damage, totaling $200,000.
Investigators said they are still working to determine a cause.
