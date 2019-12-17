Firefighters contain Cyrus Avenue house fire in less than thirty minutes

BATON ROUGE – On Monday evening, firefighters battled a blaze in East Baton Rouge’s White Plains area that left a home with $25,000 worth of damage.

At 9:54 p.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the Cyrus Avenue home, which is just off Prescott Road.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered that one of the bedrooms was on fire.

Quickly jumping into action, firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to other areas of the home by snuffing it out in less than thirty minutes.

The rest of the home received heat and smoke damage, and officials report that the blaze did not result in any injuries.