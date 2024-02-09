64°
Firefighter treated for minor injuries after two vacant house fires in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Two vacant homes caught fire early Friday morning, leaving a firefighter with minor injuries.
The West Baton Rouge Fire Department posted pictures online, saying the two fires were on Avenue B. It was unclear if a fire started at one home and spread to another or if the fires were intentionally set.
The state fire marshal's office was called to assist with the investigation.
