90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighter treated for dehydration while responding to house fire

41 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, May 30 2022 May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 12:42 PM May 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A house fire that burned through a family home Monday morning and caused "significant damage" also led to a firefighter being treated for dehydration.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze at 5656 Leighton was likely an electrical fire. When first responders arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the living room windows, where they burned through the ceiling and into the attic. They also spread into a hallway and one of the bedrooms, and the fire department says the rest of the home saw significant heat and smoke damage.

During the response, one of the firefighters on the scene began to experience symptoms of dehydration. EMS provided treatment and the man is expected to be okay.

Trending News

No further injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days