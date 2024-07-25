Latest Weather Blog
Firefighter rallies first responders to escort lost soldier back to Bogalusa
BOGALUSA - More than 80 years after his death, a World War II soldier who died in the Philippines will be laid to rest in his Louisiana hometown.
Wednesday, first responders and community members from Orleans, St. Tammany and Washington parishes gathered to escort the body of the U.S. Army Private First Joseph C. Murphy to Bogalusa, 82 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines.
It came together thanks to the efforts of a Washington Parish firefighter who saw WBRZ’s report in June.
"I said to myself this might be something we can get involved with as a public service agency to show our respect to a fallen soldier," Blake Duncan with Washington Parish Fire District 7 said. "Then it just blew up from there."
After traveling over 8,000 miles from the Philippines to New Orleans, Murphy's body was escorted with lights, sirens and flags flying back to Bogalusa.
"St. Tammany Fire Department, Orleans, they came out in full force. There were people on the side of the road showing their respects, our family really, really appreciates that," Murphy's great-great nephew Nealy Jones said.
Washington Parish President Ryan Seal was there to pay his respects.
Trending News
"After all of the sacrifices he made for our country, to have him back in his home parish, his home city, it's quite an honor," Seal said.
Duncan says he felt honored to assist the family in Murphy's return home.
"I come from a military family and we've always shown our respect to our veterans, and of course the fallen. I just believe this was the right thing to do," Duncan said.
PFC. Murphy will be buried in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on Aug. 3, 2024.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighter rallies first responders to escort lost soldier back to Bogalusa
-
Downtown casino withdraws application to demolish historic building to make way for...
-
Stuff the Bus wraps with over $20,000 in donations raised
-
13 Donaldsonville residents suing water company for damages caused by pile driving
-
Body recovered in Mississippi believed to be missing Southern University student had...