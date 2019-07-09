80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firearm, other items stolen in Central vehicle burglaries

1 hour 52 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 July 09, 2019 5:57 AM July 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries reported last week.

Authorities say the vehicles were burglarized on July 5 in the area of Hardwood Drive in Central. Video surveillance footage captured the burglar attempting to enter two vehicles.

After the burglaries, several items were reported stolen including a firearm.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days