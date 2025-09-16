Latest Weather Blog
Fire reported overnight at chemical plant
ADDIS - Emergency responders reported an overnight fire at a plant, but could not provide much information about the incident Saturday.
Fire crews and ambulances were sent to a plant on La. 1 near the West Baton Rouge/Iberville Parish line around midnight. An emergency preparedness official reached later Saturday morning said crews were dispatched to a structure fire but there was no immediate information available about the fire's cause or damage.
Sources, however, confirmed no one was taken to the hospital.
Two different emergency officials said the fire was at Air Products, a chemical company manufacturing gases for use in food/beverage, health care and transportation. Air Products has yet to respond to questions about the situation.
The fire occurred in an unstaffed area, one source said.
There appeared to be no immediate cause for alarm from those who were reached for information Saturday.
State Police Hazmat will be conducting a follow-up investigation, the agency said.
This story will be updated as more specific information is released. Check back for updates.
