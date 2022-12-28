60°
Fire inside walls of Caesar's Superdome forces evacuation

2 hours 27 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, December 28 2022 Dec 28, 2022 December 28, 2022 7:28 AM December 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - A fire inside the walls the Caesar's Superdome forced construction crews to evacuate early Wednesday morning. 

The New Orleans Fire Department said it was a one-alarm fire caused by construction inside the walls of the Superdome. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the extent of the damage was not specified. 

