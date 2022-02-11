49°
Fire damages storage building of Baton Rouge restaurant
BATON ROUGE - Heavy fire damaged a storage area behind a Florida Boulevard restaurant Friday evening.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shanghai Palace restaurant at the corner of Florida Boulevard and N Donmoor Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from an unattached storage area behind the restaurant. Firefighters breached a wall and were able to put out the fire before it could spread to the main building.
No one was injured as a result of the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
