49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire damages storage building of Baton Rouge restaurant

1 hour 50 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, February 11 2022 Feb 11, 2022 February 11, 2022 8:24 PM February 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Heavy fire damaged a storage area behind a Florida Boulevard restaurant Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shanghai Palace restaurant at the corner of Florida Boulevard and N Donmoor Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from an unattached storage area behind the restaurant. Firefighters breached a wall and were able to put out the fire before it could spread to the main building.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Trending News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days