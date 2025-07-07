74°
Fire crews respond to house fire on Eagle Point Drive in Pierre Part
PIERRE PART - Firefighters responded to a weekend house fire on Eagle Point Drive around 11:30 Saturday night.
Fire officials said the family was able to escape the house safely, and that no one was injured.
Firefighters and investigators are working to determine what cause the fire.
