Fire crews respond to fatal building fire on Darryl Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a building fire on the 10900 block of Darryl Dr at the Brandywine apartments that left one person dead.

Crews arrived on scene to the building completely engulfed in flames. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring buildings.

Firefighters located an unidentified person dead. The body was removed and sent for identification.

The fire is still under investigation.

