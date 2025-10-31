45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Hilltrace Avenue in Baton Rouge

1 hour 39 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, October 31 2025 Oct 31, 2025 October 31, 2025 2:42 AM October 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -Firefighters worked to put out an apartment fire on Hilltrace Avenue. 

The fire happened around 9:30 Thursday night. 

Fire officials said the fire was coming from the roof of the apartment, which started as a grease fire on the kitchen stove. 

No injuries were reported. 

