Fire crews respond to a house fire on Hilltrace Avenue in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE -Firefighters worked to put out an apartment fire on Hilltrace Avenue.
The fire happened around 9:30 Thursday night.
Fire officials said the fire was coming from the roof of the apartment, which started as a grease fire on the kitchen stove.
No injuries were reported.
