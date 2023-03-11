82°
Fire burns shop in Denham Springs antique district Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - A business in the Denham Springs antique district caught fire Friday night.
Benton Bros. Antiques posted pictures to their Facebook page last night showing smoke bellowing from their building on North Range Ave in Denham Springs.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
