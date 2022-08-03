Fire at Pineville home kills one, state marshals investigating

79°
By: Sarah Lawrence

PINEVILLE - A man was found dead in his home after it burnt nearly to the ground.

Deputies with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a house fire on Barthel Road in Pineville early Tuesday morning. A fire department arrived on the scene and found the body of a yet-unidentified man inside. 

The State Fire Marshal did not release the identity of the man nor the cause of the fire. 

