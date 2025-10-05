FINALLY! Saints beat Giants after forcing five turnovers

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are finally in the win column in 2025.

New Orleans capitalized on five New York Giant turnovers Sunday, including a fumble returned for a touchdown, en route to a 26-14 win.

The game-changing moment came at the start of the fourth quarter with the Giants in the red zone and the Saints leading 19-14. Bryan Bresee forced a Cam Skattebo fumble, and Jordan Howden picked it up for the Saints and took it back 86 yards for a New Orleans touchdown.

Later in the fourth quarter, Saints defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry intercepted Jaxson Dart twice to secure the victory.

The Giants scored touchdowns on their first two offensive drives of the game, with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing a pair of touchdowns. After that, the Saints defense shut out the New York offense.

New Orleans scored its first touchdown of the game in the second quarter, with Spencer Rattler connecting with Rashid Shaheed for an 87-yard touchdown to cut the Giants lead to 14-13. Right before halftime, Blake Grupe kicked a 29-yard field goal, giving the Saints a 16-14 lead at the break.

Spencer Rattler finished the day 20-of-30 for 225 yards and a touchdown. The win is his first as a starting quarterback in the NFL. He was previously 0-10. Kellen Moore also earned his first win as a head coach.

The Saints, now 1-4, host the Patriots next Sunday, October 12.