FINAL: No. 3 LSU baseball defeats Xavier 4-0

Image credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - A little rain delay didn't have an impact on LSU starting pitcher Luke Holman Friday night.

The LSU baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings against Xavier, and Holman shut the Musketeers down at the plate.

Holman, an Alabama transfer, tossed six no-hit innings, striking out 10. After four starts this season, he still has not allowed a run in 24 innings pitched.

Steven Milam went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Brady Neal, Michael Braswell, and Hayden Travinski also drove runs in.

The Tigers (13-1) host Xavier again Saturday at 5 p.m.

