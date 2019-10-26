FINAL: LSU hangs on to beat Auburn 23-20

BATON ROUGE - The second ranked LSU Tigers are back home in Death Valley for a top ten showdown against the ninth ranked Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers are coming into this game 7-0, after big wins against Texas and Florida. Auburn is 6-1, coming off a dominant performance against Arkansas.

Kickoff for the game is at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally for those going to the game, portions of the grass lots will be unavailable today including the grass lot at the UREC due to weather concerns.

